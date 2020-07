Amenities

Great Plano ISD and walking distance to Mathews Elementary School, 1 story house with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Open floor plan is bright and fresh with 12 ft. ceilings, and a large family room and a master bedroom. New Carpet installed, Big Island kitchen with 42 inch cabinets. Large backyard lawn perfect for play yard or large garden. In walking distance of school, library, and park.