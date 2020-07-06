3116 Dartmouth Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

This property is currently occupied but will be coming available soon. Please check back, call to be added to our waiting list, or come by our office and place your holding deposit today to ensure that it is yours. FOR RENT!! This property has been well maintained and retains much of its original charm with nice updates. The floor plan is split with 2 bedrooms on either side of the house, has 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths (one bath outside by pool), family room, formal dining, breakfast nook & small living space great for a sitting area or home office. All bedrooms recently received fresh interior paint & flooring. Extra parking on side of house. MOVE IN WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!!