Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:27 PM

3116 Dartmouth Drive

3116 Dartmouth Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3116 Dartmouth Dr, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This property is currently occupied but will be coming available soon. Please check back, call to be added to our waiting list, or come by our office and place your holding deposit today to ensure that it is yours. FOR RENT!! This property has been well maintained and retains much of its original charm with nice updates. The floor plan is split with 2 bedrooms on either side of the house, has 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths (one bath outside by pool), family room, formal dining, breakfast nook & small living space great for a sitting area or home office. All bedrooms recently received fresh interior paint & flooring. Extra parking on side of house. MOVE IN WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 Dartmouth Drive have any available units?
3116 Dartmouth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3116 Dartmouth Drive have?
Some of 3116 Dartmouth Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 Dartmouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3116 Dartmouth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 Dartmouth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3116 Dartmouth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3116 Dartmouth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3116 Dartmouth Drive offers parking.
Does 3116 Dartmouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 Dartmouth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 Dartmouth Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3116 Dartmouth Drive has a pool.
Does 3116 Dartmouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 3116 Dartmouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 Dartmouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3116 Dartmouth Drive has units with dishwashers.

