3108 CONGRESS Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Great Family Home in excellent Plano school district and desirable neighborhood. Walking distance to library and grocery stores. This home offers new flooring, new paint thru out, new granite top and new backsplash in kitchen. Brand new appliances including an electric cook top, SS microwave, SS oven and SS dishwasher. 4 spacious bedrooms,and one study with built in bookcase. Large dining room and family room with fireplace and gameroom upstairs. Lovely brick patio, lush grounds and lawn area.