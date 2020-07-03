All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3108 CONGRESS Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3108 CONGRESS Avenue
Last updated September 13 2019 at 6:57 AM

3108 CONGRESS Avenue

3108 Congress Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3108 Congress Avenue, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Great Family Home in excellent Plano school district and desirable neighborhood. Walking distance to library and grocery stores. This home offers new flooring, new paint thru out, new granite top and new backsplash in kitchen. Brand new appliances including an electric cook top, SS microwave, SS oven and SS dishwasher. 4 spacious bedrooms,and one study with built in bookcase. Large dining room and family room with fireplace and gameroom upstairs. Lovely brick patio, lush grounds and lawn area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 CONGRESS Avenue have any available units?
3108 CONGRESS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3108 CONGRESS Avenue have?
Some of 3108 CONGRESS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 CONGRESS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3108 CONGRESS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 CONGRESS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3108 CONGRESS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3108 CONGRESS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3108 CONGRESS Avenue offers parking.
Does 3108 CONGRESS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 CONGRESS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 CONGRESS Avenue have a pool?
No, 3108 CONGRESS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3108 CONGRESS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3108 CONGRESS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 CONGRESS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 CONGRESS Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District