All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3101 Miles Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3101 Miles Boulevard
Last updated August 5 2019 at 10:47 AM

3101 Miles Boulevard

3101 Miles Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3101 Miles Boulevard, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Central location in the heart of Plano, near highly rated Plano schools, nice open layout, split bedrooms. Energy efficient & upgraded house with new roof, C shaped plan brings lot of light to huge family room and big open Kitchen. Energy efficient windows, new AC duct work keep utilities low. has nice size bedrooms, bathrooms have oversized shower with frameless glass shower , the house has refrigerator & washer and dryer, nice back yard for kids to play. Front yard maintained by HOA, tenant doesn't have to pay for it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 Miles Boulevard have any available units?
3101 Miles Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3101 Miles Boulevard have?
Some of 3101 Miles Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 Miles Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3101 Miles Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 Miles Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3101 Miles Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3101 Miles Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3101 Miles Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3101 Miles Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3101 Miles Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 Miles Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3101 Miles Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3101 Miles Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3101 Miles Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 Miles Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3101 Miles Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District