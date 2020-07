Amenities

REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER ,furniture INCLUDED. Luxury town home is located in the villas of Middleton and close to independence and Plano parkway in Plano. 3 bed rooms and 2.5 bath. Private master suite upstairs with double size shower, roomy master closet and tray ceiling. the house had many upgrades including granite counters & backsplash, wood flooring, tankless water heater, smart thermostats. Nearby walking & biking paths with plenty of entertainment.