Amenities

dishwasher air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities

The house is about 2 miles to UTD, walking distance to Plano Senior High School, Vines High School, and to medical city Baylor hospital, and many other medical offices. Will show the house at 1:30pm this coming Sunday. 051219. Plz come if you want. New fence, new AC, new roof and new microwave and new over. 1 mile to Plano hospital, 3 miles to highway 75.