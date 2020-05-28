All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3024 hurstwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3024 hurstwood Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 9:06 PM

3024 hurstwood Drive

3024 Hurstwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3024 Hurstwood Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Timberbrook

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
This beautiful well maintained, move in ready, 2 story single family house features an open concept kitchen, hardwood flooring, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, shutter blinds, high ceiling etc. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, Master bedroom and a half bath down, a media room, a big laundry room, a spacious backyard and 2 car garage, . Owners have only lived in the house for 1.5 years. It is located close to US 75, restaurants and shops. Pets are on a case by case basis. Application Fee is $50, Payable via paypal (personal payment), copy of last 2 pay stubs, color copy of driver license, signed application form and tenant criteria sheet required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 hurstwood Drive have any available units?
3024 hurstwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 hurstwood Drive have?
Some of 3024 hurstwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 hurstwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3024 hurstwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 hurstwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3024 hurstwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3024 hurstwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3024 hurstwood Drive offers parking.
Does 3024 hurstwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3024 hurstwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 hurstwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3024 hurstwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3024 hurstwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3024 hurstwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 hurstwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3024 hurstwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District