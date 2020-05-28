3024 hurstwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage media room

This beautiful well maintained, move in ready, 2 story single family house features an open concept kitchen, hardwood flooring, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, shutter blinds, high ceiling etc. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, Master bedroom and a half bath down, a media room, a big laundry room, a spacious backyard and 2 car garage, . Owners have only lived in the house for 1.5 years. It is located close to US 75, restaurants and shops. Pets are on a case by case basis. Application Fee is $50, Payable via paypal (personal payment), copy of last 2 pay stubs, color copy of driver license, signed application form and tenant criteria sheet required.