3 beds 2 bath house in a central location in the heart of Plano, near highly rated Plano schools, nice open layout. Energy-efficient & upgraded house with new roof, huge family room, and big open Kitchen. Energy-efficient windows, two fireplaces and a lot more. Nice park kind of area in the back of the house. Front yard maintained by HOA, the tenant doesn't have to pay for it.