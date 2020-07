Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous remodeled home from top to bottom. Only 6 blocks to the beach! Open Concept Living and Dining area. Beautiful refinished wood floors. Master down with custom shower. All new kitchen cabinets, new appliances, even new washer and dryer included. All new light fixtures, fans, wrought iron banisters. New wrought iron locked fence and gate. Sit out on the front porch and enjoy the beautiful tree-lined street. Don't miss out on this chance to live in beautiful home!