Last updated September 3 2019 at 7:21 PM

3009 Peachtree Lane

3009 Peachtree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3009 Peachtree Lane, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Updated and Immaculate! 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 Living Areas, on beautiful lot! Location! Near Oak Point Recreation Center, Collin County College Spring Creek Campus, and Oak Point Nature and Preserve Center. New Front Door, 16 Double Pane Windows, Interior-Exterior Paint, Luxury Vinyl Wood Plank, Ceiling Fans, Lighting, Bathtub and Tile Surround in Guest Bath, Blinds and Fireplace, Attic Insulation, AC Compressor, and fridge included. Requirements: TREC application, copy of Drivers license, copy of paycheck stub or bank statement. Owner is a licensed Texas Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 Peachtree Lane have any available units?
3009 Peachtree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3009 Peachtree Lane have?
Some of 3009 Peachtree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 Peachtree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Peachtree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Peachtree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3009 Peachtree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3009 Peachtree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3009 Peachtree Lane offers parking.
Does 3009 Peachtree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 Peachtree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Peachtree Lane have a pool?
No, 3009 Peachtree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3009 Peachtree Lane have accessible units?
No, 3009 Peachtree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Peachtree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 Peachtree Lane has units with dishwashers.

