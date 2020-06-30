3009 Peachtree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Updated and Immaculate! 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 Living Areas, on beautiful lot! Location! Near Oak Point Recreation Center, Collin County College Spring Creek Campus, and Oak Point Nature and Preserve Center. New Front Door, 16 Double Pane Windows, Interior-Exterior Paint, Luxury Vinyl Wood Plank, Ceiling Fans, Lighting, Bathtub and Tile Surround in Guest Bath, Blinds and Fireplace, Attic Insulation, AC Compressor, and fridge included. Requirements: TREC application, copy of Drivers license, copy of paycheck stub or bank statement. Owner is a licensed Texas Realtor.