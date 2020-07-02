All apartments in Plano
3005 Paddington Drive
Last updated October 28 2019 at 3:06 PM

3005 Paddington Drive

3005 Paddington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3005 Paddington Drive, Plano, TX 75093
Willow Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful property for lease in Plano's Willow Bend subdivision. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, 3 car garage, with a private pool! Big, open, and bright! Illuminated with large bay windows throughout the home. Vaulted ceilings in the main living area and master. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE IS SEPERATE FROM ALL OTHER ROOMS(Downstairs)! Upgraded master closet by California Closets. Master bath equipped with stand alone shower and separate tub with two vanities. Bonus Media room, wet bar, and all other bedrooms upstairs. Down stairs office space! Two gas log fireplaces.Open concept kitchen comes equipped with all stainless appliances and gorgeous granite counter tops! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Paddington Drive have any available units?
3005 Paddington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 Paddington Drive have?
Some of 3005 Paddington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Paddington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Paddington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Paddington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3005 Paddington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3005 Paddington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3005 Paddington Drive offers parking.
Does 3005 Paddington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Paddington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Paddington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3005 Paddington Drive has a pool.
Does 3005 Paddington Drive have accessible units?
No, 3005 Paddington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Paddington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 Paddington Drive has units with dishwashers.

