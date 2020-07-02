3005 Paddington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Beautiful property for lease in Plano's Willow Bend subdivision. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, 3 car garage, with a private pool! Big, open, and bright! Illuminated with large bay windows throughout the home. Vaulted ceilings in the main living area and master. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE IS SEPERATE FROM ALL OTHER ROOMS(Downstairs)! Upgraded master closet by California Closets. Master bath equipped with stand alone shower and separate tub with two vanities. Bonus Media room, wet bar, and all other bedrooms upstairs. Down stairs office space! Two gas log fireplaces.Open concept kitchen comes equipped with all stainless appliances and gorgeous granite counter tops! Schedule your showing today!