Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lease this corner lot, Sheldon model- designer series home with upgrades GALORE, stainless steel appliances, engineered wood floors, 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths. Open floorplan, light and airy. high ceilings, eat in kitchen. HOA maintains the front and side yard. Stainless steel FRIDGE, WASHER AND DRYER dryer ARE INCLUDED!



Landlord pays HOA dues.



5 minutes away from AT& T, State Farm, Central Market, and 15 minutes to Toyota HDQ and Legacy West.

No dogs allowed.