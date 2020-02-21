All apartments in Plano
2917 Guinevere Drive
2917 Guinevere Drive

2917 Guinevere Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2917 Guinevere Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely one story 4 bedrooms and 2 bath house. Open floor plan features all laminate floor through out. Kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances. Central location in Plano. Easy access to Hwy 75!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 Guinevere Drive have any available units?
2917 Guinevere Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2917 Guinevere Drive have?
Some of 2917 Guinevere Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 Guinevere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2917 Guinevere Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 Guinevere Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2917 Guinevere Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2917 Guinevere Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2917 Guinevere Drive offers parking.
Does 2917 Guinevere Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 Guinevere Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 Guinevere Drive have a pool?
No, 2917 Guinevere Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2917 Guinevere Drive have accessible units?
No, 2917 Guinevere Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 Guinevere Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2917 Guinevere Drive has units with dishwashers.

