2917 Guinevere Drive

Lovely one story 4 bedrooms and 2 bath house. Open floor plan features all laminate floor through out. Kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances. Central location in Plano. Easy access to Hwy 75!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
