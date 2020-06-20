All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

2909 Russell Creek Drive

2909 Russell Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2909 Russell Creek Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Plano Russell Creek Park, corner lot, it has a open floor plan that embraces both formal entertaining and relaxed family living at its best. The first floor offers a dramatic entrance hall, formal living and dining rooms, gourmet kitchen has a eating bar opens to the 2nd family living room. It has also a nice office room with full bath in the first floor. The 2nd floor has four bedrooms that included a large master suite. Large backyard, walking trails and bike-route just behind the house.
Very Nice Neighborhood. New paint and Wooden floor- both up and down stairs.
Walkable distance to best primary and middle schools in Plano. It is located in most desired Plano ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 Russell Creek Drive have any available units?
2909 Russell Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2909 Russell Creek Drive have?
Some of 2909 Russell Creek Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 Russell Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Russell Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Russell Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2909 Russell Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2909 Russell Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2909 Russell Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2909 Russell Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 Russell Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Russell Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2909 Russell Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Russell Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2909 Russell Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Russell Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2909 Russell Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

