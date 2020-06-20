2909 Russell Creek Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Plano Russell Creek Park, corner lot, it has a open floor plan that embraces both formal entertaining and relaxed family living at its best. The first floor offers a dramatic entrance hall, formal living and dining rooms, gourmet kitchen has a eating bar opens to the 2nd family living room. It has also a nice office room with full bath in the first floor. The 2nd floor has four bedrooms that included a large master suite. Large backyard, walking trails and bike-route just behind the house.

Very Nice Neighborhood. New paint and Wooden floor- both up and down stairs.

Walkable distance to best primary and middle schools in Plano. It is located in most desired Plano ISD