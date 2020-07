Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

This home offers over 3000sf of living space. Home has open concept with lots of windows to allow natural lighting. Kitchen is open to the family room; great for entertaining. Kitchen wonderful counter space with spacious island. New built in double oven, microwave and stovetop. Master bedroom is downstairs; remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs with a wonderfully open feel living space TV or game room.

Fenced backyard has a spacious covered patio with built in grill.