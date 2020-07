Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This well laid out 4 bedroom 3 bath home in sought after West Plano neighborhood has plenty to offer. It features a large closets, fireplace, built in hutch in breakfast area, tile floors in kitchen and baths, enclosed bar, bay windows in breakfast nook and kitchen and plenty of storage space. Board on board 6 ft. fenced back yard.