2828 Shasta Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

2828 Shasta Drive

2828 Shasta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2828 Shasta Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Well maintained home located in West Plano in exemplary Plano schools .New flooring. The home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, extended outdoor screen covered Patio, pool sized yard, life time maintenance free fencing in backyard. Top grade schools & many upgrades including rare central vacuum system throughout, professionally cleaned & trash compactor, granite counter tops & stone back splash double ovens refrigerator in kitchen, gas hookup ready for outdoor kitchen and lots of storage. Close to Hwy's and shopping and all major employers in the Area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 Shasta Drive have any available units?
2828 Shasta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 Shasta Drive have?
Some of 2828 Shasta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 Shasta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2828 Shasta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 Shasta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2828 Shasta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2828 Shasta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2828 Shasta Drive offers parking.
Does 2828 Shasta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 Shasta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 Shasta Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2828 Shasta Drive has a pool.
Does 2828 Shasta Drive have accessible units?
No, 2828 Shasta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 Shasta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2828 Shasta Drive has units with dishwashers.

