2828 Shasta Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Well maintained home located in West Plano in exemplary Plano schools .New flooring. The home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, extended outdoor screen covered Patio, pool sized yard, life time maintenance free fencing in backyard. Top grade schools & many upgrades including rare central vacuum system throughout, professionally cleaned & trash compactor, granite counter tops & stone back splash double ovens refrigerator in kitchen, gas hookup ready for outdoor kitchen and lots of storage. Close to Hwy's and shopping and all major employers in the Area