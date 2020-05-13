2817 Mollimar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking

Beautifully updated 3-2.1-2 + Study + Game Room in West Plano! Spacious and open-concept with kitchen, dining, living room, and game room! Perfect for family and friend gatherings! Kitchen with an extra long granite countertop, a peninsula, and an island, stainless steel appliances, and extra fruit and vegetable sink, and plenty of cabinets. Classy remodeled master bathroom with large shower and dual vanities. Wood flooring throughout living areas, carpet in bedrooms, and tiled flooring in bathrooms. A must see!!!