Last updated July 25 2019 at 3:59 AM

2817 Mollimar Drive

2817 Mollimar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2817 Mollimar Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Stratford Estates

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Beautifully updated 3-2.1-2 + Study + Game Room in West Plano! Spacious and open-concept with kitchen, dining, living room, and game room! Perfect for family and friend gatherings! Kitchen with an extra long granite countertop, a peninsula, and an island, stainless steel appliances, and extra fruit and vegetable sink, and plenty of cabinets. Classy remodeled master bathroom with large shower and dual vanities. Wood flooring throughout living areas, carpet in bedrooms, and tiled flooring in bathrooms. A must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 Mollimar Drive have any available units?
2817 Mollimar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2817 Mollimar Drive have?
Some of 2817 Mollimar Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2817 Mollimar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2817 Mollimar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 Mollimar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2817 Mollimar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2817 Mollimar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2817 Mollimar Drive offers parking.
Does 2817 Mollimar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 Mollimar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 Mollimar Drive have a pool?
No, 2817 Mollimar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2817 Mollimar Drive have accessible units?
No, 2817 Mollimar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 Mollimar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2817 Mollimar Drive has units with dishwashers.

