Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Don't miss out on this awesome home in super desirable neighborhood! Great layout which includes big, open kitchen to the downstairs living room. Master bedroom downstairs. Awesome upstairs media or living area with built in bar and fridge. Separate dining room could make play room or office. Low maintenance backyard, and grill could stay. Close access to 75, and tons of great restaurants and shopping nearby. Award winning Plano schools.