2801 Timber Brook Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2801 Timber Brook Drive

2801 Timber Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2801 Timber Brook Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Timberbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful & well maintained single story home in highly sought after Timber Brook West. Designer paint and updated carpet in recent years. Large inviting living room with fireplace. 2nd living can be an office. Laminate wood floors in both living areas. Open kitchen with Corian countertop, breakfast bar, SS appliance and plenty of cabinet space. Split bedrooms for privacy. Natural preserve across the street. Minutes to malls, highways and community college. Pets are case by case. Tenant & agent to verify all information listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

