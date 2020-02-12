2801 Timber Brook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful & well maintained single story home in highly sought after Timber Brook West. Designer paint and updated carpet in recent years. Large inviting living room with fireplace. 2nd living can be an office. Laminate wood floors in both living areas. Open kitchen with Corian countertop, breakfast bar, SS appliance and plenty of cabinet space. Split bedrooms for privacy. Natural preserve across the street. Minutes to malls, highways and community college. Pets are case by case. Tenant & agent to verify all information listed.