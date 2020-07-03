2741 Buck Hill Drive

Amenities

Beautifully well maintained one story home in the highly prestigious Ridgeview Ranch subdivision within walking distance of Anderson Elementary. Highly sought after Frisco ISD. This home has hardwood flooring, fresh paint, crown molding, and tall ceilings! Open floor concept so you can cook and entertain! Kitchen features a new dishwasher, large center island, gas cooktop, and lots of cabinet space. The master suite is spacious and sports dual vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. Enjoy your own backyard retreat with privacy fence and luxury saltwater pool and spa! Low backyard maintenance. Amenities include 2 pools, playground, and tennis court. Easy access to 121 with local shopping and restaurants!