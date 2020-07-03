All apartments in Plano
2741 Buck Hill Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:40 AM

2741 Buck Hill Drive

2741 Buck Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2741 Buck Hill Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
playground
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautifully well maintained one story home in the highly prestigious Ridgeview Ranch subdivision within walking distance of Anderson Elementary. Highly sought after Frisco ISD. This home has hardwood flooring, fresh paint, crown molding, and tall ceilings! Open floor concept so you can cook and entertain! Kitchen features a new dishwasher, large center island, gas cooktop, and lots of cabinet space. The master suite is spacious and sports dual vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. Enjoy your own backyard retreat with privacy fence and luxury saltwater pool and spa! Low backyard maintenance. Amenities include 2 pools, playground, and tennis court. Easy access to 121 with local shopping and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2741 Buck Hill Drive have any available units?
2741 Buck Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2741 Buck Hill Drive have?
Some of 2741 Buck Hill Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2741 Buck Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2741 Buck Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2741 Buck Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2741 Buck Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2741 Buck Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 2741 Buck Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2741 Buck Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2741 Buck Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2741 Buck Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2741 Buck Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 2741 Buck Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2741 Buck Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2741 Buck Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2741 Buck Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

