Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool hot tub

Spacious 3-2-2, with Pool and Spa! POOL SERVICE IS INCLUDED! Kitchen is updated with granite countertops, under-mount sink, wine refrigerator, built-in serving counter with extra cabinets. It also looks out to the backyard and pool. Great living room with fireplace, plus large game room! Outdoor covered patio. Walking distance to park and Hughston Elementary School!