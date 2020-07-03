All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:08 PM

2709 Glenhaven Drive

2709 Glenhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Glenhaven Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 4 bed, 2 bath in sought after Plano-ISD. Walking distance to Hughston Elementary and Horseshoe Park. So much storage in this house it will give your friends storage envy. Four hall closets worth of storage, built in desk-work area in living room. Large master bedroom with linen closet in bath and bonus storage area in garage. Large pantry in kitchen, gas cooktop, refrigerator included. Additional storage in attic. Additional space for 3rd car in back. This great home won't last long. Pets on case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Glenhaven Drive have any available units?
2709 Glenhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 Glenhaven Drive have?
Some of 2709 Glenhaven Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Glenhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Glenhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Glenhaven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 Glenhaven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2709 Glenhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Glenhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 2709 Glenhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Glenhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Glenhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 2709 Glenhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Glenhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2709 Glenhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Glenhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 Glenhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

