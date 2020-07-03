2709 Glenhaven Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace extra storage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 4 bed, 2 bath in sought after Plano-ISD. Walking distance to Hughston Elementary and Horseshoe Park. So much storage in this house it will give your friends storage envy. Four hall closets worth of storage, built in desk-work area in living room. Large master bedroom with linen closet in bath and bonus storage area in garage. Large pantry in kitchen, gas cooktop, refrigerator included. Additional storage in attic. Additional space for 3rd car in back. This great home won't last long. Pets on case-by-case basis.