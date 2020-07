Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Cute home located across from Santa Fe Trail and Greenbelt is walking distance to schools and close to Hwy access. updated in 2019, roof replaced, water heater replaced in 2019, HVAC, garage has work bench and it offers an open floor plan, lots of natural lighting, split bedroom, large master suite with office space or sitting area, large walk in closet and adjoining bath with jetted tub, fireplace fenced yard. Kitchen opens to living room, tons of cabinets.