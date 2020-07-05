2705 Black Sage Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautifully Upgraded Wentworth home in desirable Plano ISD, walking distance to award winning Hightower Elem. Upgrades galore including Master bath remodel, Gourmet Chefs Kitchen equipped with commercial grade appliances, pot filler & exotic granite counters! Floor plan includes 4 bd, 3 bths and a large game room upstairs for your the family and kids (perfect Media option!) Two car Garage will have beautiful epoxy flooring and also has additional space for parking. Back yard is beautiful with a private tall fence to enjoy relaxing summer days. This home is a rare find in the Lease Market and will not last long! Don't miss the opportunity to find a meticulous home in Prime West Plano!