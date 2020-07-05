All apartments in Plano
2705 Black Sage Drive
Last updated May 21 2019 at 9:44 PM

2705 Black Sage Drive

2705 Black Sage Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2705 Black Sage Dr, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautifully Upgraded Wentworth home in desirable Plano ISD, walking distance to award winning Hightower Elem. Upgrades galore including Master bath remodel, Gourmet Chefs Kitchen equipped with commercial grade appliances, pot filler & exotic granite counters! Floor plan includes 4 bd, 3 bths and a large game room upstairs for your the family and kids (perfect Media option!) Two car Garage will have beautiful epoxy flooring and also has additional space for parking. Back yard is beautiful with a private tall fence to enjoy relaxing summer days. This home is a rare find in the Lease Market and will not last long! Don't miss the opportunity to find a meticulous home in Prime West Plano!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 Black Sage Drive have any available units?
2705 Black Sage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2705 Black Sage Drive have?
Some of 2705 Black Sage Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 Black Sage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2705 Black Sage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 Black Sage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2705 Black Sage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2705 Black Sage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2705 Black Sage Drive offers parking.
Does 2705 Black Sage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2705 Black Sage Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 Black Sage Drive have a pool?
No, 2705 Black Sage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2705 Black Sage Drive have accessible units?
No, 2705 Black Sage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 Black Sage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2705 Black Sage Drive has units with dishwashers.

