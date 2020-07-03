2637 Boedeker Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely half duplex home located on a cul-de-sac in a great little Plano neighborhood near 190 & I-75 with excellent schools and lots of shopping & restaurants close by. Updated kitchen appliances: double oven glass stove, Kenmore elite fridge included. Separate utility room with full size washer and dryer can be included. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths located upstairs, half bath downstairs. Large walk-in closet in Master bedroom with built in closet system. Covered front porch. Long driveway with detached garage and an over-sized fenced grassy backyard.