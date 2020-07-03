All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2637 Boedeker Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2637 Boedeker Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:22 AM

2637 Boedeker Drive

2637 Boedecker Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2637 Boedecker Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely half duplex home located on a cul-de-sac in a great little Plano neighborhood near 190 & I-75 with excellent schools and lots of shopping & restaurants close by. Updated kitchen appliances: double oven glass stove, Kenmore elite fridge included. Separate utility room with full size washer and dryer can be included. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths located upstairs, half bath downstairs. Large walk-in closet in Master bedroom with built in closet system. Covered front porch. Long driveway with detached garage and an over-sized fenced grassy backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2637 Boedeker Drive have any available units?
2637 Boedeker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2637 Boedeker Drive have?
Some of 2637 Boedeker Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2637 Boedeker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2637 Boedeker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2637 Boedeker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2637 Boedeker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2637 Boedeker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2637 Boedeker Drive offers parking.
Does 2637 Boedeker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2637 Boedeker Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2637 Boedeker Drive have a pool?
No, 2637 Boedeker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2637 Boedeker Drive have accessible units?
No, 2637 Boedeker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2637 Boedeker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2637 Boedeker Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Sublet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District