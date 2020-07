Amenities

3 bedrooms house with 2.5 bathrooms. This is the biggest 3 Bedrooms Floor Plan in the community. Laminate wood floor on the 1st floor and almost new carpet on 2nd floor. Great central Plano convenient location with easy access to 190, 75, shopping and restaurants. Owner pays HOA, HOA mows the front and side yard. Tenant takes care of fenced backyard. 2 Car Garage with long driveway. Pet case by case, priced below market, this one will not last! Come and show it before it's gone!