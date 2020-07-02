All apartments in Plano
2616 Teakwood Lane
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:36 PM

2616 Teakwood Lane

2616 Teakwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2616 Teakwood Lane, Plano, TX 75075
Caddo Park

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Beautiful and unique home in Plano with 4 bed, 3 baths, and is 2,282 sqft! This home has a great and spacious layout with built in shelves and cabinets in multiple parts of the home! Amazing brick fireplace in the living room! Kitchen has a bar, an island and desk area! Master suite has an attached bathroom with 2 separate vanities and backyard access! Large backyard is perfect for entertaining guests!
Please report any fraudulent listings.
BEWARE OF SCAMS
WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:
5 MILES
LETGO
CRAIGSLIST
OFFER UP
FACEBOOK
WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 Teakwood Lane have any available units?
2616 Teakwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 2616 Teakwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2616 Teakwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 Teakwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2616 Teakwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2616 Teakwood Lane offer parking?
No, 2616 Teakwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2616 Teakwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 Teakwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 Teakwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2616 Teakwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2616 Teakwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2616 Teakwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 Teakwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2616 Teakwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2616 Teakwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2616 Teakwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

