2608 Schooner Drive

Freshly updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a pool. Home features new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen was completely redone and features new granite counters with a custom backsplash, white cabinet, a huge skylight and lots of storage and counter space. Private backyard backs up to a park and features a brand new fence and a beautiful pool, owner pays for monthly pool service. Just minutes from major highways and just a short commute to Downtown Dallas. Near dining, shopping, entertainment, and highly rated schools.