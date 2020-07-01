All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 27 2019 at 10:00 PM

2608 Schooner Drive

2608 Schooner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2608 Schooner Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Freshly updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a pool. Home features new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen was completely redone and features new granite counters with a custom backsplash, white cabinet, a huge skylight and lots of storage and counter space. Private backyard backs up to a park and features a brand new fence and a beautiful pool, owner pays for monthly pool service. Just minutes from major highways and just a short commute to Downtown Dallas. Near dining, shopping, entertainment, and highly rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Schooner Drive have any available units?
2608 Schooner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 Schooner Drive have?
Some of 2608 Schooner Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Schooner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Schooner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Schooner Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2608 Schooner Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2608 Schooner Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2608 Schooner Drive offers parking.
Does 2608 Schooner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Schooner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Schooner Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2608 Schooner Drive has a pool.
Does 2608 Schooner Drive have accessible units?
No, 2608 Schooner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Schooner Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 Schooner Drive has units with dishwashers.

