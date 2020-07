Amenities

Located near Independence and McDermott, this beautiful five bed, 3 bath home is sure to impress. Plenty of natural light throughout the home. Unique kitchen with a large island and stainless steel appliances. Single guest room downstairs, with all other bedrooms located on the second floor. Hardwood floors in all bedrooms.