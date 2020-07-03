Rent Calculator
Last updated December 17 2019 at 5:05 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2604 18th Street
2604 18th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2604 18th Street, Plano, TX 75074
Meadows
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Great half duplex in the heart of Plano. Close to all schools and not far from historic downtown Plano! This home has two large living areas with a wood burning fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2604 18th Street have any available units?
2604 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 2604 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2604 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2604 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2604 18th Street offer parking?
No, 2604 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2604 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 18th Street have a pool?
No, 2604 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2604 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 2604 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2604 18th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2604 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2604 18th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
