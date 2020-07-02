All apartments in Plano
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2540 LAS PALMAS Lane
2540 LAS PALMAS Lane

2540 Las Palmas Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2540 Las Palmas Lane, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This TOLL BROTHERS RESIDENCE located in EXCLUSIVE WEST PARK IS STUNNING - - Gleaming Hardwood Floors,
Plantation Shutters throughout, 5 Burner GAS COOKING, Enormous Pantry, SS Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, Master Bedroom on first floor, Huge Master Bathroom will pamper any individual - 3 Bedrooms up with Large Family Room, Extra Large Family Room off kitchen with Wall of Windows, Flip of a switch starts the Fireplace - Plus many more extras!! Pricing for this generous square footage is well worth the look. IT'S A WOW!
*Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 LAS PALMAS Lane have any available units?
2540 LAS PALMAS Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2540 LAS PALMAS Lane have?
Some of 2540 LAS PALMAS Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2540 LAS PALMAS Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2540 LAS PALMAS Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 LAS PALMAS Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2540 LAS PALMAS Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2540 LAS PALMAS Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2540 LAS PALMAS Lane offers parking.
Does 2540 LAS PALMAS Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2540 LAS PALMAS Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 LAS PALMAS Lane have a pool?
No, 2540 LAS PALMAS Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2540 LAS PALMAS Lane have accessible units?
No, 2540 LAS PALMAS Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 LAS PALMAS Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2540 LAS PALMAS Lane has units with dishwashers.

