2540 LAS PALMAS Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This TOLL BROTHERS RESIDENCE located in EXCLUSIVE WEST PARK IS STUNNING - - Gleaming Hardwood Floors,

Plantation Shutters throughout, 5 Burner GAS COOKING, Enormous Pantry, SS Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, Master Bedroom on first floor, Huge Master Bathroom will pamper any individual - 3 Bedrooms up with Large Family Room, Extra Large Family Room off kitchen with Wall of Windows, Flip of a switch starts the Fireplace - Plus many more extras!! Pricing for this generous square footage is well worth the look. IT'S A WOW!

*Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.