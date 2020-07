Amenities

dishwasher parking fire pit fireplace oven

Very nice 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with a bonus sunroom in the back. Features open kitchen to the den with large fireplace. Nice sized backyard with added fire pit. Beautiful natural sunlight with a skylight that brightens living area and adjoins sunroom. Walking distance to schools. $75 administration fee due upon approval and signing of lease.