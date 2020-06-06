2524 Millstream Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Beauty in Established Plano Neighborhood! 4-bed, 3-bath home over 3,400sqft. Large living room with hardwood flooring and fireplace. Beautiful craftsmanship throughout, with updated fixtures and appliances. Big kitchen with island cooktop, tons of counterspace, and new GE double oven being installed. Large bedrooms with big closets throughout. Huge master suite with separate shower, garden tub and dual sinks. 3-car garage! Home located in Plano ISD, and provides quick access to 75 and PGBT.