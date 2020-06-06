All apartments in Plano
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:15 PM

2524 Millstream Drive

2524 Millstream Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2524 Millstream Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Beauty in Established Plano Neighborhood! 4-bed, 3-bath home over 3,400sqft. Large living room with hardwood flooring and fireplace. Beautiful craftsmanship throughout, with updated fixtures and appliances. Big kitchen with island cooktop, tons of counterspace, and new GE double oven being installed. Large bedrooms with big closets throughout. Huge master suite with separate shower, garden tub and dual sinks. 3-car garage! Home located in Plano ISD, and provides quick access to 75 and PGBT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

