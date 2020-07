Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Exemplary Plano Schools Andrews-Rice-Jasper-PlanoWest. Large kitchen, with plenty of cabinet. High ceiling in the family room. Upstair living room can be a game room or media room or another bedroom. Lots of rooms. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Walk to school, communty pool, and walking trail. Close to Russell Creek Park, Quick access high way 121