Absolutely stunning home located in a fantastic neighborhood. This move-in ready home features an excellent floorplan with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths and a large backyard with covered patio. Updates include beautiful wood floors as well as a new modern kitchen and bathrooms. Conveniently located with quick access to several major highways. Don't miss this one!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 2505 Delmar Drive have?
Some of 2505 Delmar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
