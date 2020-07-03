All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2505 Delmar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2505 Delmar Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:34 AM

2505 Delmar Drive

2505 Delmar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2505 Delmar Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Liberty Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Absolutely stunning home located in a fantastic neighborhood. This move-in ready home features an excellent floorplan with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths and a large backyard with covered patio. Updates include beautiful wood floors as well as a new modern kitchen and bathrooms. Conveniently located with quick access to several major highways. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Delmar Drive have any available units?
2505 Delmar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 Delmar Drive have?
Some of 2505 Delmar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Delmar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Delmar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Delmar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2505 Delmar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2505 Delmar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2505 Delmar Drive offers parking.
Does 2505 Delmar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 Delmar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Delmar Drive have a pool?
No, 2505 Delmar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2505 Delmar Drive have accessible units?
No, 2505 Delmar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Delmar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2505 Delmar Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District