2504 Las Palmas Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Please take a look at Toll Brothers home! Well sought-after Plano ISD!Huge Master Suite Rooms both 1st floor and 2nd floor. Extensively upgraded with the granite kitchen countertops, all JENN Air appliances with built-in refrigerator, custom cabinetry and hardwood floors. Modern open floor with beautiful crystal chandelier welcome you to this prestige home. Convenient access to major highways and close to Cityline with lots of entertainment destinations. House will be available to move in at beginning of Sep.