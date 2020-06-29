All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2504 Las Palmas Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2504 Las Palmas Lane
Last updated April 18 2019 at 1:37 PM

2504 Las Palmas Lane

2504 Las Palmas Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2504 Las Palmas Lane, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please take a look at Toll Brothers home! Well sought-after Plano ISD!Huge Master Suite Rooms both 1st floor and 2nd floor. Extensively upgraded with the granite kitchen countertops, all JENN Air appliances with built-in refrigerator, custom cabinetry and hardwood floors. Modern open floor with beautiful crystal chandelier welcome you to this prestige home. Convenient access to major highways and close to Cityline with lots of entertainment destinations. House will be available to move in at beginning of Sep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Las Palmas Lane have any available units?
2504 Las Palmas Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 Las Palmas Lane have?
Some of 2504 Las Palmas Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Las Palmas Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Las Palmas Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Las Palmas Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2504 Las Palmas Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2504 Las Palmas Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2504 Las Palmas Lane offers parking.
Does 2504 Las Palmas Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Las Palmas Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Las Palmas Lane have a pool?
No, 2504 Las Palmas Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Las Palmas Lane have accessible units?
No, 2504 Las Palmas Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Las Palmas Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 Las Palmas Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District