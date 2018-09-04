All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 4 2020 at 9:56 PM

2501 Royal Birkdale Drive

2501 Royal Birkdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Royal Birkdale Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
FRISCO ISD. Beautiful 2 story Home located on the 10th hole of the desirable Gated Community Ridgeview Ranch Estates. Newly installed wood floor in living, formal dining, stairs, and hallway to bedrooms. Home has open floor plan with natural sunshine and neutral colors throughout. Kitchen features with granite counter top, island, black appliances, and eating bar. Master bedroom is downstairs with a jetted tub, separate shower, spacious walk-in closet, and frame less shower door. Down stair bedroom can be used as a study room. Brand New carpet. Ready for immediate occupancy. A MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Royal Birkdale Drive have any available units?
2501 Royal Birkdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Royal Birkdale Drive have?
Some of 2501 Royal Birkdale Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Royal Birkdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Royal Birkdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Royal Birkdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Royal Birkdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2501 Royal Birkdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Royal Birkdale Drive offers parking.
Does 2501 Royal Birkdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Royal Birkdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Royal Birkdale Drive have a pool?
No, 2501 Royal Birkdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Royal Birkdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 2501 Royal Birkdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Royal Birkdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Royal Birkdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

