2501 Royal Birkdale Drive

FRISCO ISD. Beautiful 2 story Home located on the 10th hole of the desirable Gated Community Ridgeview Ranch Estates. Newly installed wood floor in living, formal dining, stairs, and hallway to bedrooms. Home has open floor plan with natural sunshine and neutral colors throughout. Kitchen features with granite counter top, island, black appliances, and eating bar. Master bedroom is downstairs with a jetted tub, separate shower, spacious walk-in closet, and frame less shower door. Down stair bedroom can be used as a study room. Brand New carpet. Ready for immediate occupancy. A MUST SEE.