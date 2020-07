Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous 2 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in prime West Plano location. Spacious kitchen with island, granite counter top, and SS appliances. Many upgrades throughout the house include Wood floor, crown molding, walk-in closets, shower sliding door and new roof(2019). Downstairs study can be converted into a guest room. Upstairs have a large game room to accommodate many people. Enjoy Texas summer with covered patio. #1 rated School in Plano ISD.