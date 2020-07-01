All apartments in Plano
2424 Brycewood Lane

Location

2424 Brycewood Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Darling home Located in the heart of west Plano with one of the award winning school districts!! Easy access to 121, George Bush, Dallas Pkwy. Minutes from shops, restaurants, parks, jogging trails, schools. Newly updated Kitchen with new granite counters, fresh painted cabinets, island skylight and breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to dinning area and family room. Family room with cozy fireplace and over look the backyard. Large master with setting area and huge walk in closet. Covered patio with ceiling fan, perfect for outdoor activates. No carpets at all. Come to check out this home today! It wont last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 Brycewood Lane have any available units?
2424 Brycewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 Brycewood Lane have?
Some of 2424 Brycewood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 Brycewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Brycewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 Brycewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2424 Brycewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2424 Brycewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2424 Brycewood Lane offers parking.
Does 2424 Brycewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2424 Brycewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Brycewood Lane have a pool?
No, 2424 Brycewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2424 Brycewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2424 Brycewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Brycewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 Brycewood Lane has units with dishwashers.

