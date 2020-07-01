2424 Brycewood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Darling home Located in the heart of west Plano with one of the award winning school districts!! Easy access to 121, George Bush, Dallas Pkwy. Minutes from shops, restaurants, parks, jogging trails, schools. Newly updated Kitchen with new granite counters, fresh painted cabinets, island skylight and breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to dinning area and family room. Family room with cozy fireplace and over look the backyard. Large master with setting area and huge walk in closet. Covered patio with ceiling fan, perfect for outdoor activates. No carpets at all. Come to check out this home today! It wont last long.