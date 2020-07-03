2421 Kittyhawk Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$200 a mo PRICE REDUCTION. Impressive, Executive Home in popular Plano Neighborhood. Lease with pride in this spacious, updated 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home. Light carpet and travertine flooring. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite tiles, large island, stainless appliances, electric stove top, stainless refrigerator included. Tall ceilings, fireplace in family room, large master down with tall ceiling, lots of windows, door to great backyard. 3 bedrooms up with large gameroom and 2 more full bathrooms. Gameroom could be used a large bedroom. Lots of great storage, light and bright, updated bathrooms. Complete yard service included with beautiful landscaping. Refrigerator included in lease. pets considered on case by case.