Plano, TX
2421 Kittyhawk Drive
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:57 PM

2421 Kittyhawk Drive

2421 Kittyhawk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2421 Kittyhawk Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Hunters Glen

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$200 a mo PRICE REDUCTION. Impressive, Executive Home in popular Plano Neighborhood. Lease with pride in this spacious, updated 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home. Light carpet and travertine flooring. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite tiles, large island, stainless appliances, electric stove top, stainless refrigerator included. Tall ceilings, fireplace in family room, large master down with tall ceiling, lots of windows, door to great backyard. 3 bedrooms up with large gameroom and 2 more full bathrooms. Gameroom could be used a large bedroom. Lots of great storage, light and bright, updated bathrooms. Complete yard service included with beautiful landscaping. Refrigerator included in lease. pets considered on case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 Kittyhawk Drive have any available units?
2421 Kittyhawk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 Kittyhawk Drive have?
Some of 2421 Kittyhawk Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 Kittyhawk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Kittyhawk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Kittyhawk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2421 Kittyhawk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2421 Kittyhawk Drive offer parking?
No, 2421 Kittyhawk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2421 Kittyhawk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 Kittyhawk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Kittyhawk Drive have a pool?
No, 2421 Kittyhawk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2421 Kittyhawk Drive have accessible units?
No, 2421 Kittyhawk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Kittyhawk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 Kittyhawk Drive has units with dishwashers.

