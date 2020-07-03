All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 4 2019 at 1:47 PM

2329 San Gabriel Drive

2329 San Gabriel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2329 San Gabriel Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A two-story tall entry and staircase welcomes you to this openly spacious home. Hardwoods in entry, powder room, kitchen, breakfast area. Carpet is in both formals, family rm, bedrooms. Formal living has fireplace with gas logs. Family rm also has a raised ceiling and exterior door. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen with lots of cabinet storage, counter space, island. Master bedroom has ceiling fan, crown molding and bay window. Master bath features tile floor, jetted tub, separate shower with marble sides, dual sinks, separate toilet room and walk-in close.t with mirror and shelves. The upstairs - remodeled bath, 3 bedrooms, ceiling fans, walk-in closets. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 San Gabriel Drive have any available units?
2329 San Gabriel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2329 San Gabriel Drive have?
Some of 2329 San Gabriel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 San Gabriel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2329 San Gabriel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 San Gabriel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2329 San Gabriel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2329 San Gabriel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2329 San Gabriel Drive offers parking.
Does 2329 San Gabriel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2329 San Gabriel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 San Gabriel Drive have a pool?
No, 2329 San Gabriel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2329 San Gabriel Drive have accessible units?
No, 2329 San Gabriel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 San Gabriel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2329 San Gabriel Drive has units with dishwashers.

