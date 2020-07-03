All apartments in Plano
2321 Ravenhurst Drive
2321 Ravenhurst Drive

2321 Ravenhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2321 Ravenhurst Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Marvelous 2-story brick house in sought-after Knolls at Russell Creek. Great Schools (Andrews Elementary, Rice middle, Jasper and Plano West) . Single owner, well maintained. Master bedroom downstairs, 3 additional bedroom upstairs with large size media room and game room. Open kitchen with tons of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, including brand new cook top, range hood, built-in microwave and oven. New AC systems. New lighting and faucets throughout. Short term lease is considered. Lease to Own is also considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 Ravenhurst Drive have any available units?
2321 Ravenhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 Ravenhurst Drive have?
Some of 2321 Ravenhurst Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 Ravenhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Ravenhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Ravenhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2321 Ravenhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2321 Ravenhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2321 Ravenhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 2321 Ravenhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 Ravenhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Ravenhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 2321 Ravenhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2321 Ravenhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 2321 Ravenhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Ravenhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 Ravenhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.

