Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2313 San Gabriel Drive
Last updated October 21 2019 at 8:02 AM

2313 San Gabriel Drive

2313 San Gabriel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2313 San Gabriel Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fees**

Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,510 sq ft, 2 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 San Gabriel Drive have any available units?
2313 San Gabriel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2313 San Gabriel Drive have?
Some of 2313 San Gabriel Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 San Gabriel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2313 San Gabriel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 San Gabriel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2313 San Gabriel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2313 San Gabriel Drive offer parking?
No, 2313 San Gabriel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2313 San Gabriel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 San Gabriel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 San Gabriel Drive have a pool?
No, 2313 San Gabriel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2313 San Gabriel Drive have accessible units?
No, 2313 San Gabriel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 San Gabriel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2313 San Gabriel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

