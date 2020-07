Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful townhome features 3 bedrms w 2.1 baths, 2 car garage w open floorpan. Well maintained and home warranty in place. C tile on entrance and throughout main rms. Lrg kitchen w refrigerator, lots of storage and counter space. Master is lrg and all bedrms have walk in closets. Covered patio w fenced yard is great for pets & outside entertaining. Great Plano Location, show and lease!

Pets are on case by case, no vicious breeds.