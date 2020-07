Amenities

The Luxury house, good location, Plano WEST high school. It has 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a game room. The-house-is-fully-furnished. Each bedroom has new beds, nightstands. The kitchen has dishes, cookware sets, 2 refrigerators, and washer driver machine. It has all hardwood flooring on the main floor and upstairs. $3000 for the first month ONLY. It will be $4500 for the rest of the months.