2240 Wabash Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Stunning 2 story townhome with upgrades galore. Bright and open living area with lots natural light. Spacious kitchen with walk in pantry, granite counter tops, and bar seating. Wood flooring throughout first level. Private backyard space with no neighbors behind. Loft area upstairs that can be used as living space or an office. Luxurious master retreat features a walk-in closet and double sinks in the en suite bath. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included! Easy access to US-75 and George Bush Tollway. Easy commute to Richardson & Plano companies.