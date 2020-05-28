All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 3 2019 at 8:34 PM

2240 Wabash Way

2240 Wabash Way · No Longer Available
Location

2240 Wabash Way, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 2 story townhome with upgrades galore. Bright and open living area with lots natural light. Spacious kitchen with walk in pantry, granite counter tops, and bar seating. Wood flooring throughout first level. Private backyard space with no neighbors behind. Loft area upstairs that can be used as living space or an office. Luxurious master retreat features a walk-in closet and double sinks in the en suite bath. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included! Easy access to US-75 and George Bush Tollway. Easy commute to Richardson & Plano companies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2240 Wabash Way have any available units?
2240 Wabash Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2240 Wabash Way have?
Some of 2240 Wabash Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2240 Wabash Way currently offering any rent specials?
2240 Wabash Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 Wabash Way pet-friendly?
No, 2240 Wabash Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2240 Wabash Way offer parking?
Yes, 2240 Wabash Way offers parking.
Does 2240 Wabash Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2240 Wabash Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 Wabash Way have a pool?
No, 2240 Wabash Way does not have a pool.
Does 2240 Wabash Way have accessible units?
No, 2240 Wabash Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 Wabash Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2240 Wabash Way does not have units with dishwashers.

