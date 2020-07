Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace bathtub

Great neighborhood ! Walk to K-8 exemplary schools, near new Jack Carter pool (with kids water park features) and a large park where old pool was. Spacious rooms, high ceiling, C-tile floor in kitchen,nook and all bathroom. Wood floor through living, hallway and all bedrooms area. Master bedroom feature whirlpool bathtub & spit shower. Yard sod was put in late 2017 after the photo being taken. Ready for move in !