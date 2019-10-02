Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2224 PARKHAVEN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2224 PARKHAVEN Drive
Last updated March 24 2020 at 8:41 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2224 PARKHAVEN Drive
2224 Parkhaven Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2224 Parkhaven Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Caddo Park
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Huge POOL!! GORGEOUS one-story house in the heart of West Plano. Remodeled!! move in ready! This lovely 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home is perfect for entertaining and family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2224 PARKHAVEN Drive have any available units?
2224 PARKHAVEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2224 PARKHAVEN Drive have?
Some of 2224 PARKHAVEN Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2224 PARKHAVEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2224 PARKHAVEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 PARKHAVEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2224 PARKHAVEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2224 PARKHAVEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2224 PARKHAVEN Drive offers parking.
Does 2224 PARKHAVEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2224 PARKHAVEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 PARKHAVEN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2224 PARKHAVEN Drive has a pool.
Does 2224 PARKHAVEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 2224 PARKHAVEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 PARKHAVEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2224 PARKHAVEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District