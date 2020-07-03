2205 Cardinal Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Spectacular single story estate! Grand Living room with handsome wooden paneling, floor to ceiling see through brick fireplace, amazing soaring ceilings with beams and easy to maintain tile flooring. This home was designed for entertaining with large living spaces and an open flowing floor plan. Eat in Breakfast nook has bay windows and a built in hutch. This space overlooks the expansive Kitchen w-cabinets galore, dual ovens, electric cook-top, beamed ceilings and tiled back splash. Enjoy the Den w-a built ins, fireplace and tiered ceilings. Huge Master Suite w-en-suite bath + spacious guest bedrooms! Great backyard retreat with a sparking pool, spa, large open patio plus a nicely sized yard and storage shed!