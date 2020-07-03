All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 24 2019 at 2:46 AM

2205 Cardinal Drive

2205 Cardinal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2205 Cardinal Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Spectacular single story estate! Grand Living room with handsome wooden paneling, floor to ceiling see through brick fireplace, amazing soaring ceilings with beams and easy to maintain tile flooring. This home was designed for entertaining with large living spaces and an open flowing floor plan. Eat in Breakfast nook has bay windows and a built in hutch. This space overlooks the expansive Kitchen w-cabinets galore, dual ovens, electric cook-top, beamed ceilings and tiled back splash. Enjoy the Den w-a built ins, fireplace and tiered ceilings. Huge Master Suite w-en-suite bath + spacious guest bedrooms! Great backyard retreat with a sparking pool, spa, large open patio plus a nicely sized yard and storage shed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Cardinal Drive have any available units?
2205 Cardinal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 Cardinal Drive have?
Some of 2205 Cardinal Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Cardinal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Cardinal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Cardinal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2205 Cardinal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2205 Cardinal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Cardinal Drive offers parking.
Does 2205 Cardinal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Cardinal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Cardinal Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2205 Cardinal Drive has a pool.
Does 2205 Cardinal Drive have accessible units?
No, 2205 Cardinal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Cardinal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 Cardinal Drive has units with dishwashers.

